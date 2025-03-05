Kokua Line: What government offices are closing in Hawaii?

Question: Will they close the Social Security office in Hono­lulu? This would be very bad news because not everyone can get an online account or answer their questions online!

Answer: As of Tuesday the Social Security offices in Honolulu and Kapolei were not slated for closure amid budget cuts the Trump administration has announced for the agency — cuts that advocates warn could disrupt monthly payments for retirees who have paid into the system for years and depend on it for the bulk of their income (more on that later).

We asked the Social Security Administration last week whether any of its Hawaii offices would close, and received the following reply: “We are working with GSA to review our leases and ensure they are used efficiently. Most of the leases we are not renewing are for small remote hearing sites that are co-located with other federal space. As the majority of our hearings are held virtually, we no longer need as many in-­person hearings locations. In fact, in fiscal year 2024, 20% of these offices held no in-person hearings. Other offices are non-­public facing, being consolidated into nearby locations, or we had planned to close. Social Security continuously monitors and evaluates the use of our office space to maximize efficiency for the American taxpayer. Please contact GSA if you have further questions.”

The U.S. General Serv­ices Administration, which manages federal properties, has identified hundreds of “non-core properties designated for disposal” and will update the list at 808ne.ws/4krG0nf as assessments progress. As of Tuesday only two Hawaii properties were listed: the historic Federal Building and U.S. Post Office in Hilo and “Fort Armstrong Parking” in Honolulu.

Likewise, doge.gov/savings, the website for Trump adviser Elon Musk’s initiative, known as the Department of Government Efficiency, listed no SSA office closures in Hawaii as of Tuesday; nearly four dozen Social Security offices in other states have closed or will, according to the website. DOGE did list four lease terminations of other federal government offices in Hawaii: three in Hilo — at the Internal Revenue Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Geological Survey — and one on Maui, at an IRS office in Wailuku.

Some of the SSA’s extensive budget cuts nationwide are described on the agency’s website, ssa.gov/news/press/releases. Trump and Musk, the billionaire the president tapped to gut federal spending, have focused on the agency despite Trump’s promises during the presidential election campaign to protect the retirement program, which is funded by payroll taxes. The effort to slash SSA’s workforce has alarmed advocates, including the AARP, which urged its members Tuesday “to call on Congress to protect the program that provides crucial financial support to 68 million retirees, people with disabilities and members of their families.” The AARP created a template for members to easily contact their representatives, which can be found via a link at 808ne.ws/41oVEao.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Auwe

It’s not right that the state will issue speeding tickets without knowing who is driving the car. Just like with the red-light running at these 10 Honolulu intersections, the tickets from the automated camera system will be mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner, regardless of who is driving. Auwe! — A reader

Mahalo

Mahalo to the woman playing a flute so beautifully Tuesday by the crazy-busy parking lot at Castle hospital. Your playing was ethereal and brought calm and beauty to the rainy day. It was so special. — Grateful patient

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.