On the Move: Accuity LLP

Wednesday, March 5, 2025
75°
Today's Paper
Today
Business
Christopher Blizard
Caylee Weinhouse
Christopher An
Jacelyn Ho
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Accuity LLP has announced the following promotions:
>> Caylee Weinhouse to audit manager.
>> Christopher Blizard to financial
consultant II.
>> Jacelyn Ho to consultant.
>> Christopher An to tax senior associate.
———
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.