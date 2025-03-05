For Rainbows, it’s win and they’re in

In the heat of a playoff drive, Hawaii basketball coach Eran Ganot has discouraged the Rainbow Warriors from tracking the scores of the other contenders’ games.

But when Cal State Bakersfield plays host to UH on Thursday, the only scoreboard worth watching for both teams is in the Icardo Center on the CSUB campus. At stake is a berth in next week’s eight-team Big West Tournament in Henderson, Nev.

The ’Bows are in seventh place with a 7-11 record in league play. CSUB is a half game behind at 7-12, with Cal Poly in ninth at 6-12. Only eight of the 11 Big West teams qualify for the postseason tournament. The ’Bows, who finish the regular season against Cal State Northridge on Saturday, can clinch a tournament berth if they beat the Roadrunners on Thursday. CSUB does not play on Saturday’s final day of the Big West’s regular season.

A UH loss on Thursday would force the ’Bows into a must-win game at CSUN on Saturday. Cal Poly’s final two games of the regular season are against Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State, both of whom are eliminated from postseason contention.

“I think it’s super exciting,” UH co-captain Tom Beattie said. “Obviously, you want to be clinched already, but that’s the roll of the dice. … We’re going to come in with the energy we brought (last) weekend, bring it on to Bakersfield, and hope we put on a show.”

A month ago, the ’Bows were hopeful of becoming one of the first four seeds, a placement that comes with an accompanying opening-round bye in the tournament. Then the ’Bows lost eight of 10, dropping to eighth place, and the emphasis shifted to receiving any seed. But in the past Saturday’s victory over UC Davis, in which they never trailed, the ’Bows returned to the proverbial driver’s seat for the stretch run.

“We have a chance to do something about that,” Ganot said. “Challenges are opportunities. Competitor’s dream is to be in games that matter. Maybe we put ourselves in position where you can say it matters more. But we treat every practice as the biggest practice of the year, and every game as the biggest game of the year. I hope that approach bodes well for us moving forward.”

Against Davis, the ’Bows appeared to have reinforced their point-of-attack defense following the loss of guard Kody Williams. Williams suffered a fractured right (shooting) wrist during the Feb. 24 practice, and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Beattie has assumed Williams’ role as the primary defender of opposing teams’ point guards.

The ’Bows also appeared to have managed their run of turnovers, as well as resurrected the post offense centering on 6-foot-10 Tanner Christensen.

But for the ninth time in Ganot’s 10 years as head coach, the ’Bows are finishing the regular season on the road. They also have to adjust to Icardo’s blue court. The Roadrunners have won three of five, and are 8-6 in home games.

“Pressure’s a privilege,” Ganot said. “There are times you go, ‘man, I wish we could have this back,’ ‘I wish we could have done this better.’ Then you have to get your mind set. Your toughest challenges go to your toughest people. And our guys, in a lot of ways … I’m very proud of how they’ve been professional and respectful through this. It’s not easy. We’re used to breaking through, and breaking through quicker, and that hasn’t happened. But nothing’s changed in terms of our approach in the way we’ve handled things and stuck together.”

RAINBOW WARRIORS BASKETBALL

At Icardo Center, Bakersfield, Calif.

HAWAII (15-14, 7-11 Big West) vs. CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD (13-18, 7-12 BW)

>> When: Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

>> TV: None

>> Radio: 1420-AM/92.7-FM

>> Streaming: ESPN+