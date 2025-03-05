UH’s Ah Yat claims Big West softball honor

Wednesday, March 5, 2025
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
•
Updated
11:44 p.m.
Hawaii shortstop Milan Ah Yat was voted Big West Field Player of the Week on Monday.
Ah Yat, a sophomore and University graduate, hit .529 during the Outrigger Invitational with three home runs, a 1.059 slugging percentage and a .600 on-base percentage.
Ah Yat leads the Rainbow Wahine with a .368 average (21-for-57).
UHH’s Peat wins weekly defensive award
Hawaii Hilo center Nadjrick Peat was selected PacWest Men’s Basketball Defender of the Week on Monday.
Peat, a 6-foot-11 senior from Alexandria, Jamaica, combined for 23 rebounds and six blocks in a win over Academy of Art and a loss to Hawaii Pacific.
The Vulcans (18-12, 11-9 PacWest) claimed the No. 4 seed in the PacWest Tournament and will play No. 5 Concordia Irvine on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. (HST) in San Rafael, Calif.
Vulcans’ Groff is co-Pitcher of the Week
Hawaii Hilo right-hander Logan Groff was named PacWest Co-Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
Groff, a senior from Garden Grove, Calif., allowed one hit and one walk over seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts in a 3-1 victory over Jessup on Feb. 28.