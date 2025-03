BASEBALL

>> Kuhio Aloy (Baldwin), Arkansas: Had six hits and seven RBIs in a three-game sweep of Charlotte, with two doubles and his fourth home run of the season, after collecting a four-hit game in a 14-3 win over Grambling. He is slashing .556/.636/1.185 in his first eight games with the Razorbacks. Wehiwa Aloy (Baldwin) had a hit in all three games of the series and has a five-game streak.

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Oregon State: Bashed out four hits and stole his first base of the season in a 12-10 win over Ohio State, tying the game with a single in the eighth inning and scoring the go-ahead run later in the inning.

>> Nuu Contrades (Saint Louis), Arizona State: Had a hit in each game of a three-game series with Minnesota, drawing two walks and stealing two bases, one week after being named the Big 12 Player of the Week.

>> Cody Kashimoto (Punahou), St. Mary’s: Had a hit in all four games last week, two in a win over Fresno State and three in a sweep of San Diego State, with five total walks. He is hitting .368 in 12 games to begin the season. He hit .182 in 50 games the first two years of his career as a spot starter.

>> Tyler Quinn (Maryknoll), Utah: Had nine hits in four games last week, two wins over Cal Baptist and a win and loss against UC Riverside. He had four hits and drove in five runs in the first win over the Lancers and then had three in the next game against the Anteaters.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Kody Watanabe (‘Iolani), San Francisco: Started two games against San Jose State, collecting three hits and getting plunked once. He has five hits in his last three games but committed two errors in one of them. He had missed nine straight games before his hot streak.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Jo Huntimer (‘Iolani), Air Force: Dished out a season-high 11 assists in a 75-68 win over Boise State. The senior is tied with 2017-18 point guard Cortney Porter for the Division I program record for assists in a single season with 133 and plays again on Tuesday. She is 41 assists from Porter’s career record.

>> Laynee Torres-Kahapea (Punahou), Portland State: Scored 11 points in a 74-61 loss to Montana, eight of them coming in the opening quarter. She was held without a steal a game after swiping six against Montana for the most by a Viking since 2022.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Teal Matsueda (Kalani), Boise State: Slipped to 21st place at the UNF Collegiate, shooting par in the second round after being 6-over in the first and slipping to a 78 with three birdies in the third round. It was her first top 25 finish since October.

>> Raya Nakao (Punahou), Oregon State: Finished in 20th place at the Juli Inkster at Meadow Club Invitational, breaking par for the 20th time in her career in the second round.

SOFTBALL

>> Ailana Agbayani (‘Iolani), Oklahoma: Scored three runs in a 17-1 win over Kansas City, stealing her eighth base of the season in the process. Nelly McEnroe-Marinas (Maryknoll) had two hits and scored two runs in the blowout.

>> Aleia Agbayani (‘Iolani), Brigham Young: Popped a grand slam in a 17-2 win over UC Riverside, one of nine home runs in a doubleheader. She already has as many home runs (2) as she had all of last season.

>> Allie Capello (‘Iolani), Pacific: Hit her first home run of the season over the left field wall in an 11-10 win over UC Davis at the Libby Matson Tournament, adding a double to raise her batting average to .342 but it has dropped to .311 since.

>> Nikki Donahue (Kamehameha), Oregon State: Drove in four runs on two hits in a 12-10 win over Utah State, half of them in the sixth inning to break the tie. She is hitting .313 with her new team after transferring from Texas-Arlington.

>> LB Kahahawai-Kekona (Baldwin), Utah Tech: Enjoyed a three-hit game in a 6-0 win over Cal Poly, the fifth time this season with three or more hits and raising her season batting average to .500.

>> Braiesey Rosa (Waianae), Oregon: Smashed her first career hit to drive in a run in a 9-1 win over Loyola Chicago to help the Ducks to their 15th straight win. She was 0-for-17 in her career before her big hit, dating back to last year.

>> Sianni Sakai (Waimea), Utah: Clubbed the first home run of her career in her 62nd game, tying the contest against Weber State in the sixth inning of a 6-4 loss in eight innings. She drove in two runs in the game before that, she has five in her two-year career.

MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

>> Jon Reiter (‘Iolani), Cal Baptist: Is a Western Athletic Conference champion after handling the second leg of the 400 medley relay for a conference and school record time of 3:06.35. Reiter also grabbed a school record in a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay and took bronze in the 100 and 200 breast stroke.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

>> Kai Flanagan (Punahou), Cal Baptist: Was named second-team all-Western Athletic Conference by reaching the podium three times in the conference championships. She took fourth place in the 1,650 freestyle and fifth in the 200 and 500 free. She was 11th in scoring in the meet, leading the Lancers to fourth place.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Shane Kawakami-Williams (Hawaii Baptist), Occidental: Won the 100 meters with a time of 10.85 seconds at the first quad meet of the season, but his team could only take third place among four teams with him handling the second leg of the 4×100 relay.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Tatum Moku (Kamehameha), Washington State: Set the program record in the pole vault at the Last Chance Indoor National Qualifier, soaring 14 feet, 7.5 inches. She needed only one attempt the break the record and has the NCAA’s 11th best mark this year.

>> Jocelyn Saribay (Waipahu), St. Martin’s: Was named the Great Northwest Conference Athlete of the Week after finishing second in the hammer throw at the Ed Boitano Invitational with a throw of 150 feet, nine inches, 14 feet behind unattached professional Kimberly Beard. She finished fourth in the discus and seventh in the shot put.

>> Mia Shepard (‘Iolani), UC Santa Barbara: Helped her team to a victory in the Gaucho Relays, running the second leg for a time of 46.87 in the 4×100 relay. She also took third in the 100 meters at 12.15 seconds.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> Phoenix Clarke (Punahou), Stanford: Had a dominant performance with Kelly Belardi, sweeping Pacific’s McKenna Brent and Charlotte Gibson 21-5, 21-9. Indigo Clarke (Punahou) debuted at the No. 1 spot with Logan Taylor and also had a sweep, 21-17, 21-14. The sisters are 10-1 in their brief careers but they haven’t played together.

>> Cammie Masanda (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Corban: Helped the Warriors sweep Northwest to stay unbeaten, teaming with Danae Stokes to beat Masa Spela Jarc and Aubree Dees 21-15, 21-13. The pair won its first match together earlier in the week with a sweep of the College of Idaho.

>> Annika Stammberger (King Kekaulike), Portland: Won a marathon set with Emily Wood at the No. 1 spot, sweeping Madi Gray and Tessa Zimmerman of Southern Oregon 30-28, 21-18. They have won two matches in a row after opening the season with two losses in their home invitational.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Kaden Komine (Maryknoll), Rutgers: Dished out a career-high 23 assists in a sweep of Purchase, his second time in double figures. He had 26 assists in 42 sets before the tri-match. He played only one set earlier in the day and had five assists.

>> Sam Landers (Hawaii Prep), Adrian: Collected nine kills and eight digs in a 3-0 loss to Hiram.

>> Aaron Velasco (McKinley), Marian: Led the way with 20 digs in a 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee School of Engineering, a season high and third straight match in double figures. He had 40 digs in his first 13 matches of the season and 42 in the last three.

WATER POLO

>> Ocean Akau (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Augustana Illinois: Scored two goals in a 14-1 win over Caltech, her eighth straight match with a score and sixth in 10 matches with multiple. Her streak ended later that day, though, missing both of her shots in a 9-7 overtime win over Occidental. Waiahuli Akau (Kamehameha-Hawaii) scored with two minutes left to force overtime and had three assists.

>> Jacqueline Brandon (Kamehameha-Maui), Cal Lutheran: Had her first hat trick of the season in a 13-8 win over Augustana and then scored in her next two matches to give her 12 in 14 matches before being shut out by Division I Villanova.

>> Koko Butcher (Moanalua), Occidental: Scored three goals and added an assist in a 9-7 loss to Augustana. She had seven goals in four matches at the Claremont Convergence, but the Tigers lost all four matches.

>> Audrey Dexter (‘Iolani), Azusa Pacific: Had a goal, assist and two steals in a 20-9 win over La Verne, giving her 24 goals in 20 matches with her new team after scoring 23 all last year for Cal State East Bay. Kohia Rego (Kamehameha), who transferred along with her, has 20 assists after 11 last season.

>> Kawehi Kauahi (Punahou), Loyola Marymount: Erupted for three goals in a 18-8 win over Mount St. Mary’s, her second hat trick of the season. She only took one shot in the second match of the doubleheader, an 18-14 win over Long Island, but had three assists in a match for the first time.

>> Kimorah Wong (Kahuku), Concordia Irvine: Scored the first goal of her career in a 16-10 loss to La Salle, burying her only shot with 3:21 left. It was just the second shot of her career in 13 matches despite starting every one of them.

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

>> Kelani Corbett (Leilehua), Missouri Valley: is the Heart of America Conference champion at 180 pounds after decimating her bracket with three technical falls. She won her first match 10-0, her second match 11-0 and the title with a 12-2 victory to punch her ticket to the national tournament.

>> Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp (Baldwin), Providence: Won her third straight Cascade Conference championship with a pin of teammate Kailey Rees at 138 pounds. Erin Hikiji (Mililani) ruled at 103 pounds for the second straight year while Paige Respicio (Kamehameha) took second at 131 pounds. Kayla Shota (Moanalua) was third at 110 pounds and Alicia Frank (Lahainaluna) placed fourth at 117 pounds.

>> Liana Ferreira (Baldwin), Southern Oregon: Took third place in the Cascade Conference Championships at 103 pounds, fighting back from a semifinal loss to win her final match 8-4 in her second victory of the evening over Abbeygael Cabaug of Vanguard.

>> Ashley Lavarias (Hilo), Utah Tech: Won the National Collegiate Wrestling Association West Coast Conference championship at 145 pounds, pinning Danielle Rond of Nevada Las Vegas in 32 seconds, her second pin in the tournament.

>> Tristan Nitta (Mililani), Grand View: Finished second at 110 pounds in the Heart of America Conference Championships, pinning her semifinal opponent but forfeiting the championship. She had not won a match in more than a month but still booked a spot in the national championships and will try to improve on her eighth-place finish last year.

>> Ashlee Palimo’o (Kamehameha), Doane: Took second place at 131 pounds in the Great Plains Athletic Conference championships, winning her first two matches by technical fall before being stopped by Larissa Katz of Hastings for her first loss of the season. The junior will participate in the NAIA Championships beginning March 14.

>> Emily Paulino (Kalani), Midland: Earned runner-up honors in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championships in the 124-pound class, falling to top-ranked Cristelle Rodriguez of Doane 11-0 in the final. She got there with a 37-second pin in her first match and a 9-1 victory in the second. Zoe Omura (‘Iolani) finished third at 103 pounds after a loss on criteria in the semifinals. While Paulino is an automatic qualifier to nationals, Omura will have to wait for some good news from the selection committee.

>> Alana Vivas (Kamehameha), Menlo: Earned the 123-pound championship at the Cascade Conference tournament with a forfeit over teammate Haley Narahara (Kamehameha). Vivas pinned Alicia Frank (Lahainaluna) of Providence in the semifinals and Narahara nipped Fernanda Lopez of Southern Oregon 4-3 before they decided to award the title to Vivas as the top seed.