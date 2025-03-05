Bautista helps No. 1 Mililani overpower No. 2 Campbell in opener

Hinano Bautista blasted two home runs and went the distance in the pitcher’s circle as top-ranked Mililani overwhelmed No. 2 Campbell, 13-5, in the OIA West opener for both teams Tuesday night at McKinley’s Tiger Softball Stadium.

The sophomore was a force of nature at the plate. In addition to a solo homer and a two-run shot, Bautista added a run-scoring double in the seventh inning to finish 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

“I’ve been practicing on the side when I’ve had free time. At home in the backyard. I like swinging off the tee because I can feel some things that I have to tweak up on,” she said. “I don’t have a (pitching) machine, unfortunately, but I would like to (have one).”

Catcher Kodie Ancheta and shortstop Kahiau Aina also homered for Mililani.

Bautista was the Star-Advertiser All-State pitcher of year as a freshman in 2024. On Tuesday, she had plenty of movement and velocity, seemingly unstoppable when her fastball painted the corners. She was, however, inconsistent finding the strike zone. Bautista permitted five runs on nine hits, walked seven and struck out one. Campbell was patient and disciplined at the plate even in defeat.

“For me, it was a little struggle today. Spots weren’t really hitting, but I tried pulling through and seeing what pitches were better for me,” Bautista said. “I’d like to shoutout my team and my coaching staff. If it wasn’t for them, the score wouldn’t be what it was.”

On Saturday, Mililani (15-0-1 overall, 1-0 OIA) will visit Nanakuli.

“It’s only going to get better. It wasn’t our best game today. We had a lot of walks. It’s not like her to give up a lot of walks, but we’ll get better. Defense, we could’ve been better,” Mililani coach Rose Antonio said. “Hitting, we put the ball in play. It’s our first game, and on TV for our youngsters, they get nervous. They did a good job tonight.”

The Sabers (6-1-1, 0-1) host Waianae on Saturday.

“We played as best as we can. I know we’ll hit. I know we’ll come back from this first game. I know what my athletes can do, and they’ll do all right,” Campbell coach Shag Hermosura said.

Mililani drew first blood in the top of the second inning. Leading off the frame, Bautista lined a full-count fastball well over the center-field fence for a solo home run. Campbell centerfielder Whaley leaped over the fence and landed awkwardly, injuring herself. Whaley was down for five minutes, but stayed in the game.

With one out, Emma Parker reached base on an error by Campbell shortstop Nanea Pantastico. Lana Nakayama reached base on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Aubri Nakashima. After Ancheta walked and Aina was hit by pitch, the bases were loaded.

On an 0-1 breaking ball, Kamryn Aoki slapped a soft liner the opposite way to left field, scoring courtesy runner Kahoku Kahele and Ancheta. That expanded Mililani’s lead to 3-0.

The Sabers responded in the bottom of the second. Kaienna Fuentes-Arellano led off with a ground single to center, then advanced to second base on a ground out and to third on a wild pitch. Taileen Aso‘au’s single to center scored Fuentes-Arellano.

With two outs, Aso‘au advanced to second base on a ground out, then raced around third and came home on an infield single by Shyla Gabrillo. Aso‘au beat the throw home by Mililani’s second baseman, Aoki, who had made a diving attempt on the hard ground ball up the middle, and the Sabers were within 3-2.

Bautista’s power flared up again. In the top of the third, leadoff hitter Makanalei Watkins-Villegas sent a towering pop fly that landed in short right-center between three Sabers for a double. On the first pitch to Bautista, the southpaw hitter cranked an enormous blast over right-center field for a two-run home run.

Fuentes-Arellano settled down and retired the next two batters, but ran into trouble with the bottom of the order again. Nakashima singled to center and Ancheta walked. Aina then lofted an opposite-field home run to left, opening Mililani’s lead to 8-2.