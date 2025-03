Scoreboard – March 5, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BASEBALL

OIA East: Moanalua at Kailua; Kalani vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School field; Castle at Kaiser. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Mililani; Waipahu at Campbell. Games start at 3 p.m.

GOLF

ILH: 7 a.m. at Ted Makalena Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand

Island Park.

ILH Varsity I: Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific,

4:15 p.m.; Punahou II at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.; Le Jardin at Punahou I, 4:30 p.m.

ILH girls: Sacred Hearts vs. Hanalani, 4:15 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Lindenwood vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys Varsity I: Hawaii Baptist at Saint Louis; University at Punahou; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha. Matches start at 6 p.m.

Island Park.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Biola vs. Chaminade, 5 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo,

6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

OIA West: Pearl City at Aiea, 3 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: Cal State Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Heineken Queen’s Cup, San Francisco vs. Hawaii, 8:30 a.m.; St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Chaminade, 9:45 a.m.; Tulane vs. Hawaii, 11 a.m.; Washington vs.

Chaminade, 12:15 p.m.; San Francsico vs. St. Mary’s (Calif.) 1:30 p.m.; Washington vs. Tulane, 2:45 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach, Waikiki.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Concordia Irvine vs. Chaminade, noon at Sand Island Park.

ILH Varsity II: Punahou I-AA vs. Sacred Hearts, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Maryknoll vs. Le Jardin, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon. Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou I, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity II: ‘Iolani I-AA at

Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll at Damien, 6:30 p.m.; Punahou I-AA at

Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m.; Island Pacific at Kamehameha I-AA, 6:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Varsity I-AA: Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

PacWest

At Vulcan Field

Sunday

Concordia Irvine 4, Hawaii Hilo 1

Leading hitters—Hilo: Rayna White 2-3; Miquela Leopoldo 2b.

At Sand Island Park

Monday

Azusa Pacific 10, Hawaii Pacific 5

Leading hitters—HPU: Taryn Hirano 2-3, 3b, 2 runs; Tiari Hernandez 2 RBIs.

Hawaii Pacific 3, Azusa Pacific 2

W—Layla Molina.

Leading hitters—HPU: Taryn Hirano 2-2, 2 2bs; Jewel Larson 2 RBIs; Hoku Ching 2-2.

Tuesday

At Sand Island Park

Hawaii Pacific 4, Azusa Pacific 3

W—Taylor Thompson. Leading hitters—HPU: Taryn Hirano 2-3, 3b; Tiari Hernandez 2b; Danielle Cote 2-2, 2b; Neva Poulin 2b.

Note: The Sharks scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Tiari Hernandez’s one-out double, which scored Alexis Oshiro. HPU scored three runs in the inning.

OIA East

Tuesday

At Kaiser

Kaiser 8, Kalani 3

W—Makenzie Yokoyama. Leading hitters—

Kais: Rylee Yamasaki 2-4, 3b, 2 runs; Lia Hamamura 2-4, 3 RBIs; Sadie Tanabe

2 runs; Madeline Nelson 2 RBIs; Yokoyama 3b. Kaln: Naomi Stremick 2 RBIs.

At Moanalua

Moanalua 22, Kaimuki 1, 4 inn.

W—Kaylah Sato. Leading hitters—Moan: Alia Anzai 2-2, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Sato 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Hunter Jackson 2-3, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 6 RBIs; Emiley Tome HR, 2 runs; Ava Atagi 2-2, 2 HRs, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Koiau Ledward 2b, 2 runs; Karah Pasion 2-2, 2b, HR,

3 runs, 3 RBIs; Raean Bumagat 2 runs. Kaim: Ilona Letuli 2b.

OIA West

Tuesday

At Nanakuli

Leilehua 6, Nanakuli 1

W—Breeann Leong. Leading hitters—Lei: Leong 2-3, 2 HRs, 3 runs, 3 RBIs;

Isabella Mercado 2-4, 2b. Nan: Jhanz

Kaawa-Kawai 2b.

At Kapolei

Kapolei 10, Waianae 0, 5 inn.

W—Kandi Malama-Ahlo. Leading hitters—Kap: Hayden Imai 3-3, 2b, 3 runs; Malama-

Ahlo 2-3, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs; River Hawn 2-2,

2 RBIs; Rosslyn Molina 3b, 2 RBIs; Abbe Cantu 2b; Kendalyn Cordeiro-Felise 2b.

At McKinley

Mililani 13, Campbell 5

W—Hinano Bautista. Leading hitters—Mil: Kahiau Aina HR, 3 RBIs; Kamryn Aoki 2 RBIs; Ori Mailo 2-5, 2b; Makanalei Watkins-

Villegas 2-4, 2 2bs, 2 runs; Bautista 3-4, 2b, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Aubri Nakashima 3-3, 2b, 2 runs; Kodie Ancheta HR, 2 RBIs. Camp: Sophia Alo 2 RBIs; Taileen Asoau 2 runs; Nanea Pantastico 2-3.

OIA Division II

Tuesday

At Kailua

Aiea 12, Kailua 4

W—Taja Souza. Leading hitters—Aiea: Cayleigh Naito 2 runs; Wyndie Asing 2b,

3 RBIs; CJ Peneueta 2 RBIs; Nylove

Peneueta 2-4; Souza 2-4, 3b, 2 RBIs;

Hiromi Kabua 2 runs; Jardalyn Padasdao

3 runs; Madison Misaki 2b. Kail: Mahealani Alayon 2-3, 2b; Kailee Kalama 2-2, 2b; Journey Sumida 3b.

At Radford

Radford 17, Farrington 2, 4 inn.

W—Brandie Pahia-Obra. Leading hitters—Rad: Kyralee-Marie Cordeiro 2-4, 2b,

2 runs; Si’itia Baughn 2-2, 2 2bs, 2 runs,

3 RBIs; Meghan Castro HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Pahia-Obra HR, 2 runs; Aubryanna

Benjamin 2b, 2 runs; Audrey Hoffman 3-3,

2 2bs, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Alivia McClure 3-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Rylynn Stephens 2-3, 2b,

2 runs, 2 RBIs. Farr: Manaea Emelio 2-2; Avah-Winona Tuupoina 2b; Rosearie

Misioka 2b.

At Waialua

Waialua 15, Kalaheo 5, 5 inn.

W—Harlee Dicion. Leading hitters—Wail: Jadyn Miller 3 runs; Dicion 2 runs; Aika Guzman 3 runs, 2 RBIs; I. Crowley-Sintos 2 RBIs; A. Dela Cruz 3-4, 3 HRs, 4 runs,

5 RBIs. Kalh: Kaylee Akiu 2-3.

WATER POLO

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I

Kamehameha 10, ‘Iolani 5. Goal

scorers—KS: Laikuakamahina Wong 4, Ava Carlson 4, Charlotte Nakagawa, Kaya

Pascual. Iol: Kaya Pestana 2, Alexi Sueoka 2, Capri Mattyssen.

Girls Varsity I-AA

‘Iolani 7, Kamehameha 4. Goal scorers—

Iol: Kahea Miskella 4, Sophia Strickler 2, Zoe Owen. KS: Leona Gormley 2, Makani Matsumoto, Rilee-Ann Morton Nakooka.

FOOTBALL

2025 HAWAII SCHEDULE

Aug. 23 – vs. Stanford

Aug. 30 – at Arizona

Sept. 6 – vs. Sam Houston

Sept. 13 – vs. Portland State

Sept. 20 – vs. Fresno State*

Sept. 27 – at Air Force*

Oct. 11 – vs. Utah State*

Oct. 18 – at Colorado State*

Nov. 1 – at San Jose State*

Nov. 8 – vs. San Diego State*

Nov. 22 – at UNLV*

Nov. 29 – vs. Wyoming*

*—Mountain West game

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity II

Punahou I-AA def. Kamehameha I-AA

19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22

‘Iolani I-AA def. Assets (PBA) 25-18, 25-14, 25-21

Hawaiian Mission def. Island Pacific 25-20,

25-20, 25-19

Boys JV I

Punahou-Gold def. Kamehameha-Blue

25-14, 25-14

Monday

Boys Varsity I

Monday

Punahou def. ‘Iolani 25-20, 25-22, 28-26

Kamehameha def. Saint Louis 25-12, 25-8,

25-17

University def. Mid-Pacific 24-26, 25-15,

25-19, 25-23

Boys JV I

Kamehameha-White def. Saint Louis 25-6,

25-16

Punahou-Blue def. ‘Iolani 25-15, 25-11

BASEBALL

MLB Spring training

Tuesday

Boston 12, Pittsburgh 4

Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 1

Minnesota 0, Atlanta 0

NY Yankees 12, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 6, NY Mets 1

St. Louis 6, Washington 4

Cleveland 8, LA Angels 1

Athletics 6, Texas 3

Chi. Cubs 16, San Diego 1

Colorado 9, Cincinnati 5

San Francisco 1, San Diego 1

LA Dodgers 4, Cincinnati 2

PacWest

Monday

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Chaminade 6, Concordia Irvine 5

W—Joseph Parker. Leading hitters—CU: Casey Kudell 2-4, 2b; Cade Fujii 2-4, HR, 2 runs; Andrew Karns 2b.

Note: The Silverswords scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning on

Casey Kudell’s one-out double, which scored Jake Harper.

At Hans L’Orange Park

Hawaii Pacific 12, Biola 2, 7 inn.

W—Vicente Molina. Leading hitters—HPU: Kan Taguchi 2 runs; Noah Blythe 2-3, 2b,

3 runs, 4 RBIs; Daniel Johnson 2-4, 2b,

2 runs; Tyler Arnold 2b, 2 RBIs; Skyler

Agnew 3-5, 2 RBIs; Bronson Rivera 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Noah Hata 2-2, 2 RBIs.

Biola 2, Hawaii Pacific 1

Leading hitters—HPU: Kan Taguchi 2-3; Bronson Rivera HR, 2 RBIs.

BIIF

Tuesday

Kamehameha-Hawaii 16, Keaau 0,

4 inn.

W—Shiloh Santos. Leading hitters—KSH: Justin Kubojiri 2-2, 3 runs; Noah Palea 3b, 2 runs; Keagan Pacheco 3-3, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Kamaka Ili 2 runs; Haez Coloma 2 runs; Braden Gomes 2b.