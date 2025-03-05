No. 3 Hawaii sweeps Lindenwood as Wieter closes it out against former team

Clay Wieter ended the night against his old team with his eighth kill on Hawaii’s third match point and the third-ranked Rainbow Warriors men’s volleyball team swept Lindenwood (Mo.) 25-13, 25-20, 27-25 tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 3,652 watched Hawaii improve to 16-1 and use 14 players in the match.

Justin Todd put down a career-high 11 kills and Wieter added eight while getting the start against the team he had played for for the last three seasons.

Hawaii hit .522 in the match with Wieter hitting .571 with no errors.

Kristian Titriyski played two sets and hit .583 with eight kills and Kainoa Wade hit .500 with five kills, all in the last set.

Brendan Louthain had 10 kills to lead the Lions (4-10).

The teams play again Friday at 7 p.m.