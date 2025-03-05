UH puts road losses in rearview mirror for senior week

On the cusp of a third Big West regular-season championship in four seasons, Hawaii women’s basketball coach Laura Beeman isn’t going to dwell on a couple of late-season losses.

The Rainbow Wahine (20-8, 14-4), who can lock up the No. 1 seed in next week’s tournament in Henderson, Nev., with a win Thursday night against Cal State Bakersfield (2-27, 2-17), had a 14-game winning streak end on the road last week at UC Riverside and that followed with another loss at UC Davis.

The Saturday loss to the Aggies, in which Hawaii led by double digits at halftime and gave up 14 points off turnovers in the second half, is the one that stung and frustrated Beeman the most.

However, she still trusts the process, which has always been to get her team playing its best in Nevada for next week’s tournament.

“I am not worried about the road trip. What this team did prior to that road trip is remarkable,” Hawaii coach Laura Beeman said. “If results are going to give this team confidence, then it is a very shot-lived postseason for us. Our process has to give these guys the confidence. What they have been able to do is what we’re going to hang our hats on.”

What the Rainbow Wahine have been able to do is win 14 of their last 16 games to turn an 0-2 start in conference play into first place with two games to play.

UH has held 10 of its last 14 opponents to fewer than 50 points and strung together the longest winning streak in program history in a decade.

Those are the positive reinforcements that the players are going to hold onto as they look to close out the regular season with a couple of victories.

“Definitely wasn’t expecting to lose on the road like that, but, just trying to stay positive and learn from our mistakes,” senior point guard Lily Wahinekapu said Tuesday. “Hopefully make adjustments and we’re just excited to get back at it.”

Wahinekapu is one of six seniors who will be honored at the conclusion of Saturday’s game against Cal State Northridge. She will be joined by MeiLani McBee, Kelsie Imai, Brooklyn Rewers, Mia ‘Uhila and Hallie Birdsong.

The Roadrunners and the Matadors have a combined four wins in conference play and are 6-50 overall this season.

McBee, one of two fifth-year seniors, is coming off a 12-point performance against the Aggies, where she connected on three of seven 3-point attempts to give her 204 for her career.

She needs one more to tie former teammate Amy Atwell for the school’s all-time mark.

McBee, who is averaging 7.1 points per game, has made at least one 3-pointer in six consecutive games and is shooting 40.0% (12-for-30) during the span, more than six percentage points above her season average.

“I was recruited to be a shooter so I think I just fell into the category of falling behind Amy’s footsteps, but I think I always wanted just to be me and not Amy, so I think that’s how I’m playing my game. I’m playing MeiLani McBee basketball.”

McBee, a career 35% shooter from 3, shot 32 percent as a true freshman in 16 games. She shot a career-best 41.4% from behind the arc the following season while watching Atwell set the school record with 76 made 3s in a season.

“I had a struggle in the beginning when I was shooting and she knew every time she caught the ball it was a shot no matter what,” McBee said. “Confidence in shooting. I learned that a little bit this season and last season from her.”

Hawaii has won the last 10 meetings against Cal State Bakersfield, including a 66-37 win on Jan. 18 in Bakersfield, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine still rank near the top in the country in multiple defensive categories, including second in 3-point percentage defense (25.5%), third in field-goal percentage defense (33.3%) and seventh in scoring defense (53.5 points per game allowed).

RAINBOW WAHINE BASKETBALL

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Hawaii (20-8, 14-4 Big West) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (2-27, 2-17)

>> When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Hawaii vs. Cal State Fullerton (4-23, 2-16)

>> When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

———

TV: Spectrum Sports

Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM