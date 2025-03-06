Firefighters put out overnight blaze at Hauula home

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire at an empty, single-story home in Hauula early Wednesday morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 4:16 a.m. Wednesday for a residential building fire at 54-259 B Kaipapau Loop in Hauula. Nine units with 34 personnel responded, arriving on scene at 4:27 a.m.

Firefighters found a fire at the rear of the home and began an aggressive attack. The fire was brought under control at 4:35 a.m., and fully extinguished at 4:51 a.m.

Firefighters confirmed no occupants were inside the 2-bedroom home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

An investigation to determine the fire’s origin and cause, along with estimated damages, is pending.