Hawaii confirms 3rd travel-related dengue case this year

The Hawaii Department of Health has confirmed a new case of travel-related dengue on Oahu, bringing the total so far this year to three.

The latest case comes about a week after the second case of 2025. Like the previous cases, DOH said this affected individual was exposed to the virus while traveling in a region where dengue is common.

DOH said teams have been deployed to conduct inspections and implement mosquito control measures in the affected area, which it did not disclose.

The department usually sends notices to area residents, informing them of the dengue case. In the first case, a Hawaii Kai resident confirmed to the Star-Advertiser seeing a notice posted to a gate on Lunalilo Home Road.

Dengue outbreaks occur in many parts of the world, including popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean; Central and South America; Asia; the Middle East; Africa; and some Pacific islands including American Samoa, Micronesia and the Marshall Islands.

In 2024, the department confirmed 16 cases of travel-related dengue, including 11 on Oahu, four on Maui, and one on Kauai.

These cases reported travel to Brazil, Argentina, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Philippines and India.

Dengue is a viral illness spread by mosquitoes — and can be transmitted from an infected person to a mosquito, and then to another person. While Hawaii is home to Aedes mosquitoes which can carry dengue, the disease is not established here.

Several regions worldwide are experiencing higher-than-usual dengue activity.

Symptoms include fever, severe headaches, nausea, vomiting, muscle and joint pain, and rash. These typically last two to seven days, DOH said, and while severe illness can occur, most people recover within a week.

If symptoms develop within two weeks after a trip to an area with dengue, residents should seek medical advice from their health care provider.