Hawaii island big-wave surfer faces 25 charges, including domestic abuse

Hawaii County prosecutors are seeking to hold a big-wave surfer from Keaau without bail for domestic abuse-related offenses that allegedly occurred between November and earlier this month.

A hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday before Hilo Circuit Judge Peter Kubota regarding a motion by prosecutors to revoke bail for 46-year-old Kealiiwainue “Kealii” Mamala, who faces charges in both Hilo District and Circuit courts.

Mamala — who competed in the 2023 Eddie Aikau Big Wave invitational and was invited to the 2025 tournament — faces 25 charges, including unlawful imprisonment, three counts of second-degree assault, domestic abuse aggravated by strangulation, 14 counts of domestic abuse, two counts each of second-degree terroristic threatening and prohibited possession of a firearm, plus prohibited possession of ammunition.

According to court documents, the victim, a 34-year-old woman, was in a relationship with Mamala and he allegedly restrained, struck, kicked, head-butted, strangled and hit her with a garbage-can lid and an aluminum fishing pole holder. He also allegedly cut the woman’s hair without her permission.

Injuries suffered by the woman include a ruptured eardrum and broken nose, the documents state.

When arrested, Mamala allegedly had in his possession a Springfield Armory model 1903 rifle and a Snake Charmer .410 caliber pistol and ammunition.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The most serious offenses — first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault and domestic abuse aggravated by strangulation — are all Class C felony offenses that carry a potential five-year prison sentence.

In an unrelated 2023 domestic abuse case involving Mamala, another woman was granted an order for protection by a Hilo Family Court judge.

Mamala remains in custody at Hawaii Community Correction Center on $116,020 bail on 14 offenses charged in District Court and without bail on the 11 offenses being heard in Circuit Court.