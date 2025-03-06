Motorcyclist, 45, seriously hurt in Waianae hit-and-run

A 45-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night after a driver disregarded a stop sign in Waianae, Honolulu police said.

The collision occurred around 8:20 p.m. on Farrington Highway near Old Government Road. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound when an unidentified driver failed to stop and entered the highway, causing the motorcyclist to broadside the vehicle. The driver continued westbound without stopping to render aid.

Paramedics transported the motorcyclist to a hospital in serious condition. Police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Investigators are still determining whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors.

The investigation is ongoing.