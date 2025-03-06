Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Woman, 73, dies from injuries in H-1 crash in Aiea

A 73-year-old woman involved in a crash on the H-1 freeway near the Aiea off-ramp on Dec. 31 has died from her injuries, Honolulu police said.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office notified the Honolulu Police Department’s Vehicular Homicide Section that the woman had succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

Police said the crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. on New Year’s Eve when a westbound box truck carrying multiple propane tanks stopped on the freeway to secure its roll-up door, which had become ajar.

The 73-year-old woman rear-ended the truck and had to be extricated from her vehicle by the Honolulu Fire Department. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The box truck’s 33-year-old driver was hospitalized in serious condition, but his condition was later upgraded to good. Two passengers in the truck complained of pain but declined medical treatment.

Authorities said neither speed, alcohol nor drugs appeared to be factors in the crash.

The woman’s death marks Oahu’s 54th traffic fatality of 2024, compared to 55 at the same time last year.

The investigation remains ongoing.

