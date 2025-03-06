Letter: America needs to be objective on gun control

Gun laws, including background checks and “red flag” requirements, have become a seemingly intractable and unresolvable political issue facing our nation.

If we could travel to another world with creatures at least as intelligent as ourselves, and we noticed that they possessed tremendous numbers of highly lethal weaponry, would any of us conclude that we have come across a civilized and harmonious species? What if we knew that the most reliable data these creatures had suggested that having those weapons in their homes would more likely kill them than save their lives?

One study by Stanford University researchers and their colleagues found that “people who lived with a handgun owner were seven times as likely to be shot and killed by a spouse or intimate partner” than repel an intruder.

Why should anyone care if it’s easier to legally get a gun than a driver’s license?

Robert Griffon

Makiki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter