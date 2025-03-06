Letter: Consider upkeep cost of planned Ala Wai bridge

As officials ponder what type of pedestrian bridge to install over the Ala Wai Canal, do these decision-makers ever consider costs to maintain structures that they select? Our taxpayer- funded projects seem to end up with huge shortfalls after completion and end up being neglected without proper maintenance.

All we have to do is look at the state Capitol, convention center, Aloha Stadium, University of Hawaii dorms and other government facilities that are allowed to deteriorate to points that repairs are more costly. The new “state of the art” building at the State Hospital was signed off for by our state officials, and it’s already falling apart.

Are those in charge ever held responsible? Accountability in government is being put on paid leave, auwe.

Willie Arakaki

Kaneohe

