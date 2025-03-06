Letter: Out with the old, in with the new and efficient

I’m from the boomer generation that grew out of dependency. We relied on our family, friends, educators, employers and the government. We worked together to help each other; to learn, to prosper, to keep the peace, to protect our environment and secure our health and welfare.

Along came the binary digital age. We got categorized, numbered, filed and labeled into a statistic. Each category was graded for efficiency and compliance. Now our government wants to discard the inefficient and negative categories in the name of efficiency.

I ask the questions: Efficient at what cost? Efficient for which demographic? Efficient for whom? Efficient for the few who depend on us to enrich themselves?

I long for the days we were dependent on each other for the sake of humanity.

Russell Tong

Nuuanu

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter