Letter: Real plan needed for affordable housing issue

I have lived in Hawaii all of my adult life and have long heard the term “affordable housing” thrown about. I wonder when that will begin.

Hawaii has built homes for the rich and famous, but not the average residents. Hawaii needs developers who build truly affordable units. Somehow our government officials need to truly figure out how to do this, as they are paid well to look out for us and make better decisions. Housing over profits. Not cheaply built houses, but truly affordable homes.

I have two daughters, both born and raised here, and good luck if they can find anything affordable.

Frederick Wurst IV

Kaneohe

