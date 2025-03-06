Letter: Ticket red-light runners, not intersection speeders

A bicyclist crosses Kamakee Street at Kapiolani Boulevard. An automated speed camera system at the busy intersection began issuing warnings to drivers on Saturday.

I believe House Bill 697, which proposes using red light traffic camera systems to also monitor and ticket cars who speed through select intersections, is flawed. However, it can easily be fixed if the truly serious and dangerous offenders are ticketed, not those simply increasing their speed to legally enter the intersection.

Drivers who speed and run a red light should be issued tickets. That is extremely dangerous, whereas entering an intersection legally at a higher than posted speed does not seem to me to be dangerous.

The state Department of Transportation saying speed kills is accurate, but that statement is out of context when applied to entering an intersection legally.

An increase in rear-end accidents has been documented where speed is also monitored at intersections.

Peter Anderson

Kailua

