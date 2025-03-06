Off the news: Green on hunt for collaborative openings

Gov. Josh Green will need all his political skill to thread the fiscal needle between the needs of blue-state Hawaii and the cutbacks underway by the Trump administration.

The Democratic gov is adopting a decidedly conciliatory, collaborative approach with President Donald Trump, in hopes of preserving as much federal support as possible. He’ll still be battling for Hawaii’s needs, Green says, but will pick and choose fights judiciously. No sense poking the bear unnecessarily.