Off the news: Trump actions draw protest at state Capitol

Spurred by federal actions undertaken since President Donald Trump took office, a fledgling grassroots group calling itself 50501 — “50 protests. 50 states. 1 movement.” — has begun organizing demonstrations in Hawaii and nationwide. On Tuesday, a midday sign-waving in front of the state Capitol drew about 300, while a Presidents Day rally supported by activist group Indivisible Hawaii drew about 1,000.

Expect demonstrations monthly, if not more often: Rallies in all 50 state capitols are planned again on April 5.