Editorial: Trump settles in as great disruptor

In tone, substance and consequence, Tuesday’s presidential speech before a joint session of Congress was like no other — more an amplified campaign rally than a unifying attempt at nonpartisan statesmanship. And that should disappoint Americans, who need their government leaders to stop with hyperpartisan and divisive politics, and instead tackle fiscal and cost-of-living worries with mindful strategies that minimize hurtful fallout, not increase it.

Donald Trump, now just 46 days into his second term as the 47th U.S. president, clearly is relishing his role as a great disruptor. On the domestic front, he’s championed the sudden upending of major federal agencies, throwing longstanding programs and their workers out and leaving states scrambling to deal with shaky circumstances. On the international front, he’s abruptly halted military aid to Ukraine, leaving the fight for democracy against Russian aggression in limbo.

On Tuesday, Americans anxious to hear about how the economy would be improving to beat back inflation, or how Social Security or Medicaid might change, were left wanting. And then there are the tariffs, which adds another major level of economic uncertainty. Experts say trade wars will hurt, not help, U.S. consumers — and many, including those at the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, worry that expected higher prices could lead to recession.

The new 25% tariffs against Canada and Mexico, longtime U.S. allies, went into effect earlier this week. And though the White House on Wednesday announced a one-month exemption on those tariffs for cars, the pause would expire in early April — when Trump has vowed to impose reciprocal tariffs on all other nations that have duties placed on U.S. goods.

Adding to the trade-wars turmoil is an increased 20% tariff on Chinese products imported into the U.S. Trump’s stated goals for higher tariffs are to get Mexico, Canada and China to stem the flow of fentanyl, reduce illegal migration and bring more manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.

But the near-term consequences can’t be ignored. U.S. farmers, for instance, are already seeing higher costs of doing business.

Another top issue for voters is illegal immigration — and Trump touted his administration’s swift crackdown that’s dropped illegal border crossings to a record low. He vowed to “wage war” against drug cartels, an effort that all law-abiding citizens should want to see succeed.

In pushing his “law and order” theme, however, Trump also doubled down on culture-war talking points, blaming “wokeness” and the policies of “radical left lunatics.” The rhetoric spurred a disturbing display of hostility never seen in a presidential address before Congress, with one Texas congressman getting ejected for heckling, and many Democrats walking out on the speech. The erosion of decorum bodes ill for clear-eyed, consensus work to be done on Americans’ behalf.

For Hawaii, which runs on aloha, embraces tolerance and understands the need for diversity and equity, hearing the president disparage and dismiss such values was hard to bear. Especially difficult, even harmful, was his stated disdain for transgender people — unsettling rhetoric that will leave this community of people vulnerable and open to discrimination.

Another core, constitutional value that bears protection: While Trump on Tuesday ironically said he “brought back free speech to America,” recent actions against freedom of the press show otherwise, with the White House taking over running of the press pool, as well as restricting access of Associated Press reporters.

To hear the president recap his actions since Jan. 20 is to marvel at how quickly institutions can get undone — and how abruptly people’s lives can get overcome by political winds. The blunt-force cutbacks by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency have left thousands of federal workers and grantees jobless. Even those among us who want to see bloated government pared and inefficiencies streamlined shouldn’t condone the brutal cavalierness in how the slashes have occurred, ignorant of consequences and without strategic care.

In ending his speech, Trump heralded that “the golden age of America has only just begun.” Fasten your seat belts, citizens — it’s going to be a bumpy four-year ride.