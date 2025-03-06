Honolulu mayor lauds latest $5.14B ‘balanced budget’
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
City Department of Budget and Fiscal Services Director Andy Kawano discussed the fiscal 2026 budget Wednesday. The city’s $3.93 billion operating budget proposal represents an increase of almost 8.3% over the current fiscal year’s budget. The city is also proposing a $1.21 billion capital improvement budget.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi discussed the fiscal 2026 city budget during a news conference Wednesday. Blangiardi said the cost of his proposed $5.14 billion budget package will be covered without having to raise real property taxes.