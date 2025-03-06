Kokua Line: How does license plate wait affect EVs?

Question: Regarding the shortage of new Hawaii license plates (808ne.ws/3QMK2JC), couldn’t the city mail the EV license plate to the vehicle’s registered owner once it’s available, rather than making the owner go back to a satellite city hall to pick it up? It would be nice of the city to correct this problem, rather than leaving it to the EV owner — it’s not our fault new license plates aren’t available.

Answer: Yes, the city has revised its initial advice for EV owners awaiting an electric vehicle license plate, who in the meantime have bought approved alternative plates that don’t identify the vehicle as an EV. Here’s the updated response from Harold Nedd, a spokesperson for Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services:

“Upon reflection, electric vehicle owners who initially purchased organization decal license plates are not going to have to return to a satellite city hall office when EV plates are available. Satellite city hall offices have been collecting the contact information of these EV owners for their replacement plates to be mailed to them as soon as these plates are available.

“These electric vehicle owners will also not have to pay the $5.50 fee for replacement plates due to the inconvenience caused by the unforeseen delay in the production and delivery of the updated electric vehicle plates with the word Hawai‘i spelled correctly, with an ‘okina along the top center of the license plate.

“The Department of Customer Services has also provided electric vehicle owners who have purchased organization decal license plates an official letter to keep in the glove compartment of their vehicles. The letter authorizes EV owners with organization decal license plates to temporarily use a high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane regardless of the number of people in the vehicle. The letter is supposed to remain in the electric vehicle (with an organization decal license plate) until a new electric vehicle number plate is issued to the registered owner.”

As the earlier column explained, a state law approved in 2024 requires license plates issued after Jan. 1, 2025, to spell “Hawai‘i” with the ‘okina. However, unforeseen production delays in the Oregon factory that is making the license plates with the diacritical mark has left Hawaii’s DMV unable to meet demand; it has offered alternatives until the supply is replenished, which should occur by May at the latest.

One alternative, for gas-powered vehicles and EVs, is to put an organization decal license plate on the vehicle; there is one option (the America United 9/11 decal plate) that costs the same as a standard license plate. Owners of gas-powered vehicles who choose this option can keep it even after ‘okina license plates are available, but EV owners want EV plates, hence the questions about that type of plate.

For more information about shortage of ‘okina license plates and the alternatives available, go to the CSD website at www8.honolulu.gov/csd/license-plates.

Q: Regarding the fire at the Waimanalo mini-dump, did the cameras out there collect any potential evidence about the cause?

A: Apparently not. The camera only points to the front of the facility showing cars in line, said Markus Owens, a spokesperson for Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services. The livestream for the Waimanalo Convenience Center wasn’t working when we checked Wednesday, at www8.honolulu.gov/env/ref/waste-drop-off-locations.

The disposal site at 41-241 Hihimanu St. reopened Wednesday, after being closed Tuesday due to fires Monday night that the Honolulu Fire Department quickly extinguished. “The fires were contained to a 40-cubic-yard bin and a trash compactor, with no injuries reported,” ENV said in a news release. The cause of the fires was not known, Owens said.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.