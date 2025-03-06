On the Move: David Morimoto and Dayna Matsumoto

Central Pacific Bank has promoted David Morimoto to vice chair and chief operating officer from chief financial officer, and Dayna Matsumoto to executive vice president and chief financial officer from group senior vice president, director of finance and accounting. Morimoto has more than 30 years’ experience in banking, joining Central Pacific Bank in 1991. His positions include leading the bank’s technology, operations and legal and compliance divisions. Matsumoto has more than 22 years of experience in finance and accounting, including senior audit associate at KPMG, prior to joining the bank in 2006, where she held numerous management positions including asset liability manager in its treasury division and controller.

