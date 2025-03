If the Hawaii basketball team is to achieve a breakthrough tonight in Bakersfield, Calif., it probably will have to start with the construction of the “wall.”

In what is considered a “play-in” game, the winner between UH and Cal State Bakersfield will have the inside track for one of the final berths in next week’s Big West Tournament in Henderson, Nev.

The 7-11 ’Bows are in seventh place in the Big West. They can clinch a berth in the league tournament if they win tonight. Their regular-season finale is Saturday at Cal State Northridge.

CSUB, which closes its regular season tonight, is a half-game behind UH at 7-12. Cal Poly, which is ninth at 6-12, completes its regular season against Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton, both of whom are eliminated from postseason consideration. Eight of the 11 Big West teams qualify for the postseason tournament.

“We’ve shown potential in a lot of games,” UH coach Eran Ganot said, “and then make this final push here. I’m excited about the confidence the group’s showing.”

Of the make-or-break game against the ’Bows, CSUB coach Rod Barnes said: “As a competitor, this is what you want. Obviously, it’s going to come at some time … that you’re going to be in situations at the end of the season that it’s win and move on or (lose) and go home. It just happens to be a regular-season game that can determine our opportunity to go to the Big West Tournament.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

For UH, the focus is on defense against on opponents that connect on 38.4% of their 3s, actively hunt for offensive rebounds, and rely on Jemel Jones’ 20.4 points per game.

“He has a feel for the game, something he’s done all the time for scoring a basketball,” Barnes said. “Jemel still has a lot of growing to become a complete player. But he’s definitely a really good scorer. To be a good scorer, you have to have a good feel. He’s a hard worker. When guys work hard in the gym, they play a lot. You can see the results from his hard work that he’s become one of the best scorers in the league.”

The ’Bows entered league play with two defensive-minded guards. But Kody Williams suffered a season-ending fractured right wrist during a Feb. 24 practice. Tom Beattie was elevated to point-of-attack defender against volume-shooting guards Barrington Hargress of UC Riverside and TY Johnson of UC Davis. Johnson finished with 26 points, but missed five shots in a row down the stretch.

“Tom’s stepped up to that role Kody’s had to take on,” UH assistant coach Rob Jones said. “He’s up for the challenge.”

At 6 feet 4, Jemel Jones is taller and stronger than Hargress and Johnson. Although Jones is hitting 36.1% of his 3s, his preferred range is seven to 10 feet from the basket. His game is best suited for H-O-R-S-E with off-balanced shots mixed with step-back jumpers. UH’s goal is to make the Roadrunners take tough shots; the drawback is that sometimes they’re more successful with difficult attempts than open looks.

Jemel Jones is “more of a wild card in that,” Rob Jones said. “With TY and Barrington, you know their spots they’re getting to.”

“I like the challenge,” Beattie said of guarding Hargress and Johnson. “That’s kind of the best part of basketball, when you stop a dude like that. Obviously, they still scored. But if you can get their percentages down, shoot a low percentage, that’s just a win.”

Ganot has implored his perimeter defenders to be aggressive at the point of attack. The ’Bows also have worked on the “wall,” the swarming second level to cut off drives and harass mid-range shooters.

“Gotta have the wall,” Rob Jones said. “It’s built for (defending against) a guy like (Jemel Jones).”