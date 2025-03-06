Hilo’s Peat named PacWest’s top defender

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii Hilo center Nadjrick Peat was named PacWest Men’s Basketball Defender of the Year on Wednesday.

Peat, a 6-foot-11 senior from Alexandria, Jamaica, averaged 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game for the Vulcans (18-12, 11-9 PacWest).

Hilo will face Concordia Irvine today at 5:15 p.m. (HST) in the first round of the PacWest Tournament in San Rafael, Calif.

Hawaii Hilo junior guard Julio Montes II and senior forward Jake Kosakowski, and Hawaii Pacific guard Joshua West made the all-conference third team.

On the women’s side, Hawaii Hilo senior forward Caiyle Kaupu was named to the third team.