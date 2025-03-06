Wahine win to clinch their third Big West title in four seasons

Senior point guard Kelsie Imai led three Hawaii players in double figures with 12 points and the Rainbow Wahine basketball team clinched its third Big West regular-season title in four years with a 66-51 win over Cal State Bakersfield tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 1,122 watched Hawaii (21-8, 15-4) earn the No. 1 seed in next week’s Big West Tournament and will open play in the semifinals on Friday.

Lily Wahinekapu added 11 points and Imani Perez had 10 for UH, which trailed 16-10 early in the second quarter.

Hawaii responded with a 9-0 run and led by as many as 24 in the second half after back-to-back layups by Jovi Lefotu, who finished with eight points.

Brooklyn Rewers also had eight points off the bench and connected on two 3-pointers.

Hawaii will celebrate senior night on Saturday against Cal State Northridge.