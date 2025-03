For the first road trip of the season, the Hawaii baseball team is bringing the mana.

Attempting to replicate the so-called Manoa Magic — where swirling winds suddenly materialize to disrupt opposing defenses during the ’Bows’ late-inning at-bats — head coach Rich Hill approached the Hawaiian Studies Department on the appropriate items to pack for this weekend’s three-game series against UC Riverside.

Ahead of Wednesday’s flight to California, Hill said, “we’re going to gather some ti leaves the right way — I want to make sure we’re really respecting the aina — and some indigenous type of things from the Manoa Valley. And, yes, it’s going to travel, and we’re going to have it in the dugout and in the bullpen to bring that mana with us.”

The 10-2 ’Bows are off to their best start since winning 11 of their first 13 in 2021. Despite a pre-conference schedule shortened because of the addition of a Big West Tournament in May, the ’Bows have a set starting rotation, established roles for relievers, and a lineup that has flourished despite the absence of one of last season’s best hitters.

In previous years, it would take about 20 games to formulate assignments. But the ’Bows already have found three consistent starting pitchers in Sebastian Gonzalez, Itsuki Takemoto and Liam O’Brien. Cooper Walls also has started two games.

Of the evaluation timetables during his first three seasons as UH head coach, Hill now has said, “the past is a prelude to where you are today. And the future doesn’t exist.”

Translation: Gonzalez has conquered last year’s tenderness in his left (pitching) arm; Takemoto has made gains as a starter, and O’Brien is nearly unhittable. O’Brien, a transfer from Gonzaga, has allowed only a bunt single and no earned runs in 17 1/3 innings this season. He has relied on two pitches — a fastball that touches 96 mph and an 85-mph curve.

Last year, only Randy Abshier and Alex Giroux pitched more than six innings in a game. Takemoto has pitched six innings and O’Brien went into the eighth inning this season.

Cal Poly transfer Freddy Rodriguez (1.29 ERA, 0.71 WHIP), Isaiah Magdaleno, Zac Tenn and Cory Ronan are multiple-inning relievers. “Charlie Adamson has taken a step forward this year in his physical and emotional maturity,” Hill said. “There are some really good options in the ‘pen this year.”

In the Feb. 14 opener, shortstop Jordan Donahue, who hit .349 last year, suffered a hamate injury to his right wrist. He is expected to be out another two weeks. But center fielder Matt Miura and second baseman Shunsuke Sakaino have combined to hit .420 in Donahue’s leadoff spot. Elijah Ickes moving to short opened the way for third baseman Draven Nushida, who is hitting a team-best .424.

“It’s another series,” Hill said of facing the 8-5 Highlanders, whose game against Michigan on Wednesday was canceled because of inclement weather. “It doesn’t have anything to do with being a conference series or a non-conference series. It’s about peak performance. It’s about being aggressive in the strike zone, having our players being extremely prepared on game day, whether it’s UC Riverside, Marshall, or playing the Boston Red Sox in a spring training game or playing for the national championship in Omaha. It’s a super commitment process to getting ready to play and executing at the right time.”

RAINBOW BASEBALL

At Riverside Sports Complex, Riverside, Calif.

HAWAII (10-2, 0-0 Big West) vs. UC Riverside (8-5, 0-0 BW)

>> When: Friday at 4 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday at 10 a.m. HT

>> TV: None

>> Radio: 1500-AM Friday, 1420-AM/92.7-FM Saturday, Sunday

>> Streaming: None