UH’s Lily Wahinekapu prepares for an emotional farewell with 5 fellow seniors

Lily Wahinekapu has come a long way from the girl who started to cry during her first official practice with the Hawaii women’s basketball team.

A player of the year and two-time state champion in high school at ‘Iolani, Wahinekapu was named the Big West Freshman of the Year at Cal State Fullerton in her only season for the Titans before deciding to come home.

She had already accomplished so much on a basketball court, but hadn’t yet found a true belief in herself and her playing abilities.

That sense of disbelief, in the middle of a practice that led to tears, turned out to be the moment Wahinekapu learned she was right where she needed to be.

“Coach Bee pulled me to the side and we just had this one-on-one conversation that really touched my heart,” Wahinekapu said Tuesday about that first practice. “Appreciate her for not treating me as just a basketball player but as a person too. Helping me grow on and off the court means a lot. I’m glad I came back to play for the University of Hawaii and for her.”

The Rainbow Wahine (20-8, 14-4 Big West) host Cal State Bakersfield tonight before their final home game of the season Saturday against Cal State Northridge at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

One win will give UH its third regular-season Big West championship in the last four years and guarantee a postseason game, whether it’s in the NCAA Tournament or the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament.

Wahinekapu, who will be joined by MeiLani McBee, Kelsie Imai, Brooklyn Rewers, Mia ‘Uhila and Hallie Birdsong in senior night festivities, has averaged double figures in scoring in all three seasons she’s played for UH.

She’s helped the team win 58 games and is likely headed to a third consecutive all-Big West honor at the end of this season.

Her impact on where the program is today can be traced back to that first official day in the gym that Beeman remembers vividly.

“I remember having the conversation saying to her, ‘Number one we recruited you for you and we recruited your sister for her. You guys aren’t a package deal,’” Beeman recalled. “’Didn’t recruit you to come back home because you were local. We recruited you because you were good. We recruited you because you’ve got the green light and because we believe in you.’ At that moment, it was (as if) this light went on on her face of, I’m in the right place.”

Wahinekapu has played with fellow seniors Imai, McBee and Birdsong her entire time at UH. Rewers transferred last year from Michigan State and has been a presence off the bench, averaging 6.6 points a game. She is second on the team with 125 rebounds.

‘Uhila joined the team before this season as a transfer from Portland State. She grew up on Maui before moving to Alaska as a teenager. Her signature moment came last month when she exploded for a career-high 23 points to spark a comeback against UC Santa Barbara at home that continued what eventually became a 14-game winning streak.

McBee is one 3-pointer away from tying Amy Atwell’s career mark of 205. She’s played in 136 games, which is more than any other Rainbow Wahine, including Imai at 132.

Imai has 312 career assists and needs five to tie Ayesha Brooks for fifth on the school’s all-time list.

The Big Island native has turned up her game down the stretch of the season, averaging 8.3 points and 2.4 assists over her last nine games.

She’s also the enforcer that has set the tone for the physicality UH usually plays with.

“I think that a lot of times Kelsie has really been overshadowed by Lily’s greatness. Lily’s greatness comes out in the way of high-scoring games and doing some of the things Lily does. Kelsie has never been that sexy offensive player,” Beeman said. “She is someone that pops someone in the mouth for me. She is the one that dives on the floor and gets charges. That grit is something that people don’t see the way that we see it. To see what she has done with her growth has been absolutely fabulous.”

While she can’t always achieve her goal, Beeman says she tries to keep it together on senior night. Her emotions don’t spill out until the season is over and she’s back home reflecting on what was.

If she does shed tears, it will likely be when Birdsong is honored for her four-year career at UH, where she has been in the practice gym each day pushing every member of the team to get better.

“She is the reason why these young ladies show up every day, because she is not on scholarship. She does it for truly the love of the game and the love of her teammates and the love of the state of Hawaii,” Beeman said. “She’s the one that is probably going to take me to my knees on senior night. The sacrifice that Hallie has given this program is probably greater than anybody I have coached in my life.”

RAINBOW WAHINE BASKETBALL

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Hawaii (20-8, 14-4 Big West) vs. CS Bakersfield (2-27, 2-17)

>> When: Tonight, 7

Hawaii vs. Cal State Northridge (4-23, 2-16 BW)

>> When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

———

TV: Spectrum Sports

Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM