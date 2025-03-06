UH’s Lily Wahinekapu prepares for an emotional farewell with 5 fellow seniors
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Kelsie Imai was under pressure from Cal Poly Mustangs Sidney Richards and Sydney Bourland during a Big Best Women’s basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Hallie Birdsong.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Brooklyn Rewers took her shot against UC San Diego Tritons Kayanna Spriggs during a Big Best Women’s basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine MeiLani McBee against UC San Diego Tritons Gracie Gallegos during a Big Best Women’s basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Mia ‘Uhila drove to the hoop against Cal Poly Mustangs Sierra Lichtie and Sydney Bourland during a Big Best Women’s basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH guard Lily Wahinekapu, top, has transformed herself and her game as she closes out her Wahine basketball career.