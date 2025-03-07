HPD arrests girl, 17, in connection with H-2 shooting

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested this morning on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder in connection with a March 1 shooting on the H2 Freeway.

The girl allegedly fire a round from her vehicle at another vehicle with a “male and female” in it on the H2-freeway heading south at around 9:31 p.m. Saturday, striking the driver’s side door, according to Honolulu police.

“Due to the suspect’s age, no further information will be released,” read a HPD highlight of the incident.