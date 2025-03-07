HPD investigating alleged kidnapping in Chinatown

Honolulu police are investigating the alleged kidnapping of a 55-year-old man in Chinatown that occurred Thursday morning.

Police said in a bulletin that at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call for a victim who said he was forced into the suspect’s vehicle, then driven to an unknown area and assaulted.

The suspect, an unknown male, is reported to have then driven the victim back to Chinatown before fleeing the area.

Police have made no arrests, pending the investigation. No further details were available.