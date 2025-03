A 44-year-old woman was seriously injured Thursday evening in a moped crash in Moiliili, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS said the collision, involving a moped and a car, happened around 5:50 p.m. near 2205 Fern St. Paramedics treated the woman, who was wearing a helmet, and transported her in serious condition to a trauma center.

No further details were immediately available on the cause of the crash.