Trump: Canada, Mexico tariffs may rise after short reprieve

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump said today that he gave Canada and Mexico a break from his new 25% tariffs for goods compliant with a regional free trade deal because he wanted to help automakers, but added that the reprieve was a short-term measure and tariffs could go up over time.

Trump, in an interview aired by Fox Business Network a day after the 30-day delay, said: “I thought it would be a fair thing to do, and so I gave them a little bit of a break for this short period of time.”

But he said that on April 2, reciprocal tariffs would be implemented to equalize any duty rates between the three countries. Under the 2020 U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade that he negotiated and signed, there are almost no tariffs on products crossing North American borders.

Among the few exceptions are Canada’s high tariffs on dairy products to protect domestic farmers.

“I wanted to help the American carmakers until April 2nd,” Trump said. “April 2nd, it becomes all reciprocal. What they charge us, we charge them. It’s a big deal.”

Trump’s top White House economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, said that the partly suspended 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods are still in place to push the countries to halt flows of fentanyl into the U.S.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

He told CNN that if Trump thinks progress on fentanyl “hasn’t been that impressive,” the 25% tariffs will remain in place after April 2, in addition to any increases from Trump’s reciprocal tariff plans. The reprieve for USMCA-compliant autos and other products will also end at that time.

ADJUSTING TARIFFS

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told CNBC that under the reciprocal tariff plan, the U.S. will match both tariff rates of other countries and non-tariff barriers.

Navarro said U.S. tariff adjustments would reflect “in the aggregate, the unfairness embedded in the higher tariffs and non-tariff barriers that countries impose on us,” Navarro said.

He added that those tariff adjustments would be made through industry-specific and country-specific investigations.

Asked in the Fox Business interview whether businesses could get clarity about his tariff plan, Trump said: “Well, I think so. But, you know, the terms could go up as time goes by, and they may go up and, you know, I don’t know if it’s predictability.”

There are multiple other Trump tariff actions in play.

Next Wednesday, Trump’s administration will effectively raise tariffs on steel and aluminum by rescinding longstanding exemptions for duties of 25% on steel and raising the rate to 25% for aluminum. This will heap more duties on imports from Canada and Mexico, the biggest foreign suppliers of the metals.

The move also subjects hundreds of downstream products to those tariffs, from steel wire and fabricated structures to bulldozer blades.

Canada’s industry minister, Francois-Philippe Champagne, told CNBC that Ottawa was having difficulty understanding what needed to be done to avoid U.S. tariffs.

“It seems that the goal posts keep moving, and that’s what makes it difficult,” Champagne said. “So I just think that we need to get back to a place of normalcy in our relationship between Canada and the United States.”

He said Canada was willing to engage with Trump on renegotiating the USMCA, as called for in 2026, but that there was a process for this that needed to be followed.

“What we need is stability and predictability on both sides of the border,” Champagne said.

Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal.