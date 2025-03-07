Letter: Americans not obliged to pay fealty to Trump

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A reader writes that “our duty as American citizens is to support and pray for [Donald Trump]” (“Stop USAID bleeding before helping others,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 2). The statement is profoundly wrong.

As citizens of a democracy, Americans have a responsibility to respect the outcome of free and fair elections, even if our preferred candidate does not win. But accepting election results does not mean citizens must agree with or personally support Donald Trump.

Americans retain their rights to free speech, to disagree peacefully and to vote for different candidates in future elections. Most certainly, Americans are not required to pray for Donald Trump.

John Keiser

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

