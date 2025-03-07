Letter: Child cruelty law should cover keiki vaccinations

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

If you, as a parent, left your child shut in a car baking in the sun, the child could become painfully uncomfortable and risk developing a dangerous fever severe enough to cause brain damage, organ failure or even death. You would be justly liable for prosecution under laws designed to prevent and punish cruelty to children. Measles, among other preventable diseases, can produce the same effects.

Why aren’t parents who won’t permit their children to be vaccinated to avoid disease subject to the same anti-cruelty laws?

Carla Helfferich

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter