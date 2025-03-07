Letter: Child cruelty law should cover keiki vaccinations

Friday, March 7, 2025
If you, as a parent, left your child shut in a car baking in the sun, the child could become painfully uncomfortable and risk developing a dangerous fever severe enough to cause brain damage, organ failure or even death. You would be justly liable for prosecution under laws designed to prevent and punish cruelty to children. Measles, among other preventable diseases, can produce the same effects.
Why aren’t parents who won’t permit their children to be vaccinated to avoid disease subject to the same anti-cruelty laws?
Carla Helfferich
Hawaii Kai
