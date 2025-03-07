Letter: Isle lawmakers sprint backward on Title IX

What a travesty. After all the hard work the late Congresswoman Patsy Mink did to get Title IX passed into law, we now have two senators representing Hawaii who set back female sports by voting to filibuster the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. How can they live with themselves? Do they not care about young girls’ safety, their ability to earn scholarships and their privacy? I hope Hawaii’s voters will express their displeasure with this partisan vote.

There are vastly more young cisgender girls who will be cheated than there are transgender girls who get their feelings hurt. If the number of transgender individuals increases, they can start their own sport association.

James Fromm

Waipahu

