Letter: Isles should use tariffs as chance to diversify

Our local politicians need to read the article in the editorial section of Wednesday’s Star-Advertiser (“Tariffs open door to new isle economies,” Island Voices, March 5). It’s an excellent column about diversifying our economy and reducing our dependency on tourism.

Tourism is important, but our state doesn’t need tourists who only come to Hawaii to party and fill our beaches with opala. Tourism money is the low-hanging fruit on the tree. But if the government can have the foresight and be proactive, a diversified economy will bear fruit for all locals and future generations, as well as reduce our dependence on tourism.

Clifford Toyama

Moanalua

