Letter: Musk, DOGE put leash on inefficient system

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is doing everything to help our government, but the deeper it digs, the more enemies it has. DOGE is willing to handle the weight of what it is trying to do. The immense attack is personal, and the left is tearing it down, but Elon Musk has unshakable belief and is doubling down on the idea that he can show the world there is a corrupt system from the previous administration.

The evidence is undeniable, and he cannot ignore the blueprint of corruption the closer he gets to the truth. Musk has to strategize his moves to uncover the credibility of the scandal. It is about justice, and failure is not an option. Musk is driven by efficiency, not ideology. At the same time, he is trying to protect himself, thus honoring his worth that trust is the real commodity. Press forward, Mr. Musk.

Natividad Mendoza

Downtown Honolulu

