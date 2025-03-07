Letter: Think differently in light of federal cutbacks

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

We’ve read the Star-Advertiser’s headlines. The price of paradise is increasing, people are moving away and there’s a somber outlook for the state economy. Over the next several years, the job growth is projected to be near zero.

Further, federal grants are projected to be cut. Workers on federal contracts or at nonprofit organizations that get federal funds may be on the chopping block. These actions will have a significant negative impact on Hawaii’s economy, potentially putting the state at risk of entering a recession.

If gambling was legalized, with a proposed 15% tax on gross gaming receipts, casinos could generate funds for substantial job growth plus fund state programs, education, infrastructure and social services. If outdoor transit advertising was legalized, millions in revenue could be realized.

This country is changing. Federal funds are vanishing. Let’s plan for the future and be proactive.

Chuck Cohen

Kalama Valley

