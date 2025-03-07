Letter: What’s actually going on at Social Security office

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I am a retired manager of the Maui Social Security office with 31 years of service. The old Social Security numbers that have no record on the death index have nothing to do with the master beneficiary record that lists people getting benefits. If you are over 100 years old, Social Security physically verifies you are alive with a visit. I have performed many of these visits myself.

The willingness for people to report false information to make federal agencies look bad is distracting from the possibility of actual improvements.

Jeff McCammack

Wailuku, Maui

