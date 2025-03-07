Off the news: Actress touches isle turtle, learns lesson

It’s one of those learning lessons — not just for former Disney actress China McClain, but hopefully, also for many of her 7 million-plus Instagram followers.

After an Insta clip of McClain touching a green sea turtle came to the attention of Hawaii conservation officials, she removed the posting from her social media, with apologies for being unaware of distance guidelines that protect threatened species here. If anything, let’s hope this episode helps spread the word that Hawaii takes very seriously the protection of its native species and aina.