Off the news: Veterans brace for impact of big VA cuts

“We’ll be making major changes, so get used to it,” Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Doug Collins said Wednesday, announcing VA plans to cut more than 80,000 people. Another 2,400 VA employees were already axed.

It’s unclear how many jobs Hawaii will lose: An analysis of VA jobs and a plan detailing cuts are to come. Health care services and benefits are not at risk, Collins said, and 300,000 VA workers labeled “mission critical” will not be cut. Meanwhile, Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono blasted federal firings at the VA, Department of Defense and elsewhere for “real-life negative impacts” on veterans, who make up 30% of the federal workforce.