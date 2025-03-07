Facts of the Matter: We’re still learning how fast the universe is expanding

The universe is expanding. This was the great revelation of the 20th century, thanks to astronomer Edwin Hubble, whose work showed that galaxies are moving away from us, with more distant galaxies receding faster than nearby ones. This discovery led to the Hubble constant, which describes how fast the universe expands.

But there’s a problem. Two methods of measurement produce different numbers. This disagreement, known as the Hubble tension, is one of the biggest mysteries in cosmology today.

Scientists have two main methods for determining the Hubble constant. The first method involves observing nearby objects and extending our observations outward. The second method relies on data from the early universe, shortly after the big bang.

The first method uses what astronomers call the cosmic distance ladder. It starts with precise measurements of nearby stars and extends to more distant galaxies, including those hosting Type Ia supernovae — exploding stars that shine with a predictable brightness. By measuring how their light is stretched by the expansion of space, astronomers calculate the expansion rate of the universe today. This method yields a Hubble constant of about 73 kilometers per second per megaparsec, meaning that for every additional megaparsec (3.26 million light-years), galaxies move away from us 73 kilometers per second faster.

A parsec is a unit of distance used in astronomy, equivalent to approximately 3.26 light-years, or about 19 trillion miles. The term comes from “parallax of one arcsecond.” It is based on the method of measuring distances to stars using stellar parallax — the apparent shift of a star’s position against the background of more distant stars as Earth orbits the sun.

The second method looks at the cosmic microwave background, the faint afterglow of the big bang. This ancient light encodes information about the early universe, allowing scientists to predict how fast it should be expanding today. This method, based on observations from the Planck satellite, gives a different result: 67 kilometers per second per megaparsec.

This difference — about 9% — isn’t small, and measurement errors can’t easily explain it.

The discrepancy between the two values has led to heated debate among cosmologists. If the measurements were simply off due to human error or faulty instruments, we would expect them to gradually converge as techniques improve. Instead, the gap has remained stubbornly consistent.

This suggests that something is missing from our understanding of the cosmos.

Some scientists believe the difference could be due to new physics — perhaps an unknown form of dark energy, a modification to Einstein’s theory of gravity or a new kind of particle that influenced the early universe. Others suggest there might be an error in one or both measurement techniques.

To resolve the Hubble tension, scientists are turning to new telescopes and more precise measurements. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is helping refine distance measurements to nearby galaxies, while future missions like Euclid and the Roman Space Telescope will explore large-scale cosmic structures in more detail.

If the Hubble tension holds up, it could indicate a fundamental shift in our understanding of the universe. Just as the discovery of cosmic expansion revolutionized cosmology a century ago, solving this mystery might reveal new forces at play in shaping the cosmos.

For now the tension remains — a cosmic puzzle waiting to be solved.

Richard Brill is a retired professor of science at Honolulu Community College. His column runs on the first and third Fridays of the month. Email questions and comments to brill@hawaii.edu.