Hawaii island murder suspect fatally shot by police was out on bail

A 28-year-old murder suspect who was shot and killed by police Tuesday night in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park was free on $7,000 bail in a felony domestic abuse case.

The victim in the domestic case was Isaiah Kaleo Jiaan Fourshey’s ex- girlfriend, the sister of Latisha Soares, the 25-year-old woman Fourshey allegedly shot and killed early Tuesday morning at her Plumeria Street home in Mountain View.

Fourshey’s ex-girlfriend was reportedly at the residence but was not injured by the gunfire.

Following the Jan. 11 domestic abuse incident, Fourshey was ordered by the court to stay 100 yards away from his ex-girlfriend’s home and workplace. He also was ordered to not consume alcohol or illegal drugs.

According to court records, Fourshey’s driver’s license was suspended at least three times since 2016 for drunken driving. In December his license was suspended for six years.

The fatal shooting — plus an incident minutes earlier at the home of the ex- girlfriend’s mother in Mountain View in which Fourshey allegedly shot at the mother’s husband with a handgun multiple times but missed — touched off a 14-hour manhunt for the Mountain View man.

Hawaii Police Department officers and National Park Service rangers found Fourshey at about 6 p.m. near HVNP’s Namakanipaio Campground off Highway 11 in Volcano.

According to Hawaii Police Department Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz, Fourshey engaged in a gunbattle with law enforcers and two HPD detectives, one with 15 years of service and the other with seven. Both discharged their firearms, hitting Fourshey.

Fourshey was taken to Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where he died around 8 p.m.

Neither HPD personnel, National Park Service rangers nor any bystanders were injured.

“We have a memorandum of understanding and agreement with the National Park Service,” Moszkowicz said. “We share concurrent jurisdiction in the park. They’re the primary agency, but our authority and power is effective there, as it is outside of the park.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead in the case but declined to answer questions from the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.

“Our investigation is still ongoing, and so there are no details that I can provide at the moment,” an FBI spokesperson said in a Wednesday email.

Moszkowicz also declined to answer other questions, such as how the manhunt led officers to the national park, citing the FBI as being the lead agency in the investigation.

The HPD Office of Professional Standards, the department’s internal affairs unit, has initiated a review of the shooting, which is standard practice.

Both detectives have been placed on administrative leave, according to police, to ensure they are mentally, emotionally and physically able to return to work.