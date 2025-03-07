Litigation spikes over Hawaii home construction
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016
The Collection condominium tower in Kakaako is one of many high-rise, townhome and single-family housing projects beset by defect lawsuits in recent years. The tower with 450 units opened in 2016, and in 2022 the association of unit owners filed a lawsuit alleging various defects including plumbing leaks, corroding fire alarm panels, excessive parking garage ceiling cracks and pool water draining over the side of the building. The case remains pending, and is an example of litigation that the state Legislature is looking at curbing.