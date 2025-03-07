On the Move: March 7, 2025

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotions:

>> Dean Uyeda to senior vice president and division manager of the bank’s commercial banking group. Uyeda has 24 years’ experience in consumer, commercial and mortgage lending in both sales and risk management roles. He also serves on the boards of the Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce, Goodwill Industries of Hawaii, the Institute for Human Services and the Oahu Economic Development Board.

>> Luke J. Kudray to vice president and data analysis officer of the bank’s consumer credit and originations department. Kudray has 12 years’ experience in banking, including commercial and corporate loan underwriting, investment management and credit risk research.

>> Michael F. Puopolo to vice president and team lead of the bank’s analytics risk management group. Puopolo has 14 years’ experience in analytics, including 10 years in modeling and data science.

>> Shannon M. Chow to vice president and consumer lending products lead of the bank’s consumer products division. Chow joined the bank in 2017 and is a Scrum Alliance Certified Scrum Professional — Product Owner (CSP-PO).

———

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.