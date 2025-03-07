UH Hilo men win PacWest tourney opener

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Andre Norris and Julio Montes II each scored 14 points as the Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team beat Concordia Irvine 70-61 in the first round of the PacWest Tournament on Thursday in San Rafael, Calif.

Norris went 5-for-5 from the field, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range, for No. 4 seeded Hilo, which will play No. 1 Point Loma in today’s semifinals at 5:15 p.m. (HST).

Nadjrick Peat finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Brody Davis had 11 points for the Vulcans (19-12).

Jaden Henderson scored 17 points for the No. 5 seeded Golden Eagles (16-12).