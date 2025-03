Scoreboard – March 7, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs.

Chaminade, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Heineken Queen’s Cup, St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Hawaii, 8:30 a.m.; San Francisco vs. Tulane, 9:45 a.m.; Washington vs. Hawaii, 11 a.m.; Tulane vs. Chaminade, 12:15 p.m.; St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Washington, 1:30 p.m.; San Francsico vs. Hawaii, 2:45 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach, Waikiki.

GOLF

ILH: 7 a.m. at Hawaii Kai Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

Big West: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii,

6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Field.

ILH Varsity I: Mid-Pacific at Punahou,

4 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Hawaii Baptist at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Le Jardin at Kamehameha,

4:15 p.m.; Punahou II at Punahou I,

4:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

ILH girls: Punahou II at Punahou I,

4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: 3:30 p.m. at Radford.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Lindenwood vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys Varsity I: Punahou at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls I-AA: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo,

6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

PacWest: Biola vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

OIA East: Castle at Kailua; Kaiser vs.

Kalani at Kahala Community Park field; Moanalua vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson

Intermediate School field. Games start at

3 p.m.

OIA West: Aiea at Mililani; Pearl City at Campbell; Waipahu vs. Leilehua at

Wahiawa Middle School field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Nanakuli at Kaimuki,

11 a.m.; Kahuku at Waialua, 3 p.m.;

Radford at Kapolei, 3 p.m.; Kalaheo at Waianae, 3 p.m.; McKinley vs. Farrington,

3 p.m. at Lanakila District Park field.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Heineken Queen’s Cup, Tulane vs. St. Mary’s (Calif.), 8:30 a.m.; Chaminade vs. Hawaii, 9:45 a.m.; San Francisco vs. Washington, 11 a.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach, Waikiki.

SOFTBALL

Big West: doubleheader, Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at

Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon and 2:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon at Vulcan Field.

ILH Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha,

10 a.m.

ILH Varsity II: Pac-Five at Kamehameha I-AA, noon.

OIA East: Castle at Moanalua; Kalani at Kaimuki. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Mililani at Nanakuli, 10 a.m.; Waianae at Campbell, 10 a.m.; Kapolei vs. Leilehua 3 p.m. at Kaala Elementary School field.

OIA Division II: Waipahu vs. Kahuku, 3 p.m. at Hauula Playground field.

OIA East: Roosevelt at Kailua; Kalani at

Kalaheo; Kahuku at McKinley; Moanalua vs. Farrington at Kalakaua Distict Park. Matches start at 2 p.m.

Pearl City at Kapolei; Campbell at Radford; Aiea at Waialua. Matches start at 2 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: field events at 1 p.m; running events at

2 p.m. at Punahou.

OIA: Meets at Kaiser, Roosevelt, Pearl City, starting at 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity II: Island Pacific at Maryknoll, 1:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani I-AA vs.

Hanalani, 1:30 p.m. at Hawaii Baptist.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Le Jardin at Punahou,

2 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Varsity I-AA: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 1 p.m.

OIA girls: Kahuku vs. Moanalua, 2 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Mililani, 3:05 p.m.; Kailua vs.

Kalaheo, 5:15 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SOFTBALL

PacWest

At Sand Island Park

Thursday

Concordia Irvine 16, Chaminade 6,

5 inn.

Leading hitters—CU: Desiree Bravo 2-2; Summer Buck 2-3; Miranda Diaz 2-3, 2b,

3 RBIs.

ILH

At Sand Island Park

Thursday

Varsity II

Punahou I-AA 16, Sacred Hearts 5

W—Lily Kelleher. Leading hitters—Pun: Cappy Makaiau 3 runs; Kyla Mori 2 runs; Sam Conde 3-3, 3b, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Hailey Kitamura 2 runs; Mia Matsumoto 2 runs; Kayla Morimoto 3 runs; Grace Washington 3b. SHA: Melina Cudiamat 3b, 2 RBIs; Brielle Nakoa 2-3, 2b, 2 runs.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity II

Kamehameha I-AA def. Island Pacific 25-18,

25-16, 25-13

Boys Varsity II

Damien def. Maryknoll 25-14, 25-20, 26-24

‘Iolani I-AA def. Hawaiian Mission 25-20,

27-25, 22-25, 22-25, 15-11

Le Jardin def. Punahou I-AA 25-22, 25-22,

25-22

Boys JV I

Punahou-Blue def. Kamehameha-Blue

25-16, 25-21

Boys Varsity II

Damien def. Maryknoll 25-15, 17-25, 25-18

Wednesday

Boys Varsity I

Hawaii Baptist def. Saint Louis 25-12,

25-21, 25-18

Tuesday

Boys Varsity II

Le Jardin def. Damien 18-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-6

Boys JV II

Damien def. Le Jardin 25-7, 22-25, 25-21

WATER POLO

ILH

Thursday

Girls Varsity I

Le Jardin 5, ‘Iolani 4. Goal scorers—LeJ: Norah Dodson 2, Siena Settle, Leila

Chergui, Zoe Wiechmann. Iol: Aeryn Imai, Alexi Sueoka, Mayasol Camp, Anais Ortega.

Girls Varsity II

Punahou 14, Le Jardin 8. Goal scorers—Pun: Isabella Lee 2, Emma Kimura 2,

Dominique Garcia 2, Hilinai Faulkner 2, Lauren Tay 2, Ano Leafchild, Olivia Singer, Paige Huang, Gemma Canevari. LeJ: Karly Dias 7.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE

Heineken Queen’s Cup

At Queen’s Beach, Waikiki

No. 15 Hawaii 4, San Francisco 1

Caprice Lorenzo/Sarah Burton (UH) def. Letzia Aquilino/Jacquelyn Strawn (USF) 21-12, 21-5

MaKenna Towne/Kaydence Stormes (USF) def. Julia Lawrenz/Alana Embry (UH) 22-20, 21-19

Sydney Miller/Sydney Amiatu (UH) def.

Rylie Reeves/Raine Stevens (USF) 21-14, 23-21

Jasmine Wandeler/Jesse Mann (UH) def. Burkleigh Smith/Branson Lennon (USF) 21-9, 21-17

Sophie Buschmann/Kristen Serrano (UH) def. Lucy Speier/Francesca Stanschus (USF) 21-18, 21-17

Rylie Reeves/Michalina Rola (USF) vs. Kasen Rosenthal/Tessa Marocco (UH), no result

No. 15 Hawaii 4, Tulane 1

Sarah Burton/Caprice Lorenzo (UH) def. Emily Heintzelman/McKenzie Cutler (TUL)

21-15, 21-12

Alana Embry/Julia Lawrenz (UH) def. Sara Hall/Molly Trodd (TUL) 21-14, 21-14

Skylar Ensign/Gigi Gallegos (TUL) def. Sydney Miller/Sydney Amiatu (UH) 21-12, 18-21, 15-13

Jesse Mann/Jasmine Wandeler (UH) def. Samantha Green/Madison Hall (TUL)

21-14, 21-16

Kristen Serrano/Sophie Buschmann (UH) def. Amelia Mullen/Avery Burks (TUL)

21-19, 21-15

Sam O’Connor/Bella Griffin (TUL) vs. Ayva Moi/Kendall Kaelin (UH), no result