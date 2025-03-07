Hawaii baseball routs UC Riverside to open Big West series

The Hawaii baseball team broke out new black caps and then broke away to a 17-5 rout of UC Riverside today at the Riverside Sports Complex on the UCR campus.

Shortstop Elijah Ickes and first baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa each drove in four runs to fuel the Rainbow Warriors’ 15-hit attack. The ’Bows also drew 12 walks against eight Highlander hurlers, who unleashed five wild pitches.

Ickes’ two-run home run, his first of the season, gave the ’Bows a 4-3 lead in the third inning.

The Highlanders went ahead 5-4 with two runs in the bottom of the third. But Ickes and Zeigler-Namoa each had two-run singles in the fourth for an 8-5 lead the ’Bows would not relinquish.

The ’Bows also received clutch pitching and defense. The ’Bows turned double plays to escape bases-loaded jams in the scoreless sixth and seventh innings. Four UH relievers did not allow an earned run a combined seven innings.

By winning the Big West opener, the ’Bows improved to 11-2 overall, matching their best start since 2021. The series continues with games Saturday and Sunday, both starting at 10 a.m. Hawaii time.